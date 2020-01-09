H&R Block Student of the Week – Zander Warrick

Join us at Thunder Radio and Rosalyn Partin at the H&R Block of Manchester and say congratulations to our student of the week – Zander Warrick.
Zander is a fifth-grade student at East Coffee Elementary School. He is in Miss Wendy Manning’s class, and is the son of Joel and Laura Warrick.
Zander enjoys playing basketball and also likes to play video games. When he grows up he would like to be a doctor.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block has been inspired to recognize kids in our community all through hockey season. What does hockey have to do with our local students? Well, H&R Block gives each student of the week a set of Nashville Predators hockey tickets, in addition to a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition.
Congratulations, Zander. Keep up the great work!