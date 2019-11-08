H&R Block Student of the Week – Trey Elgouhary

Join us at Thunder Radio and the Manchester H&R Block and say congratulations to our student of the week – Trey Elgouhary.
Trey is a freshman student at Coffee County Raider Academy. He is the son of Erik Elgouhary and Julie Anderson. He was nominated by his teachers for his excellent attitude, attendance and desire to be a good student.
Trey enjoys soccer and likes to play video games.
He says in the future he would like to either be a police officer or a petroleum engineer.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all through hockey season. What does hockey season have to do with our local students? Well, H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a set of Nashville Predators Hockey tickets, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition.
Congratulations, Trey!