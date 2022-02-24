H&R BLOCK STUDENT OF THE WEEK – Taley Hardin

Join us at Thunder Radio and Rosalyn Partin of the Manchester H&R Block and congratulate our student of the week – Taley Hardin
Taley is a 5th grader at New Union Elementary School. She was nominated by her teachers and administrators. Taley is the daughter of Tim Hardin and Kelley Hardin.
Her favorite subject is math. In her free time, Taley enjoys hunting, fishing and crafting. She also enjoys cheerleading and volleyball.
When she grows up, she would like to be a Marine Biologist.
All students of the week are selected for their work ethic and excellent attitudes in and out of the classroom.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a commemorative plaque, a special letter of recognition and two tickets to Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park.
Job well done, Taley!