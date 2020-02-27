H&R Block Student of the Week – Savannah Ellis

Join us at Thunder Radio and the Manchester H&R Block and say congratulations to our student of the week – Savannah Ellis.
Savanah is a fifth grade student at Hickerson Elementary. She is the daughter of Angela and Kenneth Ellis and is in Beth Stroop’s class at Hickerson.
Savannah likes to read and play video games in her spare time. When she grows up, she plans to be an astronautical engineer.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all through hockey season. What does hockey season have to do with our local students? Well, H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a set of Nashville Predators hockey tickets, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition.
Congratulations, Savannah!