H&R BLOCK STUDENT OF THE WEEK – Naomi Abiose

Join us at Thunder Radio and Rosalyn Partin of the Manchester H&R Block and congratulate our student of the week – Naomi Abiose.
Naomi is a 6th grader at Coffee Middle School. She was nominated by her teachers and administrators. Naomi is the daughter of Nichole Hershman.
Her favorite subject is Math. In her free time she enjoys art and playing soccer.
All students of the week are selected for their work ethic and excellent attitudes in and out of the classroom.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a commemorative plaque, a special letter of recognition and two tickets to Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park.
Job well done, Naomi.