H&R Block student of the week, May 21

Join us at Thunder Radio and Rosalyn Partin of the Manchester H&R Block and congratulate our student of the week –Ty Stevens.
Ty is a 5th grader at Hillsboro Elementary School. He is the son of Alicia Anderson. His favorite subject is math. When he grows up, Ty would like to be a football player. During his free time, he enjoys playing baseball and football.
All students of the week are selected for their work ethic and excellent attitudes in and out of the classroom.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a gift card, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition. Job well done, Ty Stevens!