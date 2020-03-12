Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

H&R Block Student of the Week – Mallory Pack

Join us at Thunder Radio and the Manchester H&R Block and say congratulations to our student of the week – Mallory Pack.

Mallory is a fifth grade student at New Union Elementary School and is the daughter of Jason and Malaysha Pack. She is in Ms. Tori Taylor’s class. In her spare time she enjoys playing sports.

Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all through hockey season. What does hockey have to do with our local students? Well, HR Block gives each Student of the Week a set of Nashville Predators hockey tickets, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition.

 

