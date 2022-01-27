H&R BLOCK STUDENT OF THE WEEK – Madison Pruitt

Join us at Thunder Radio and Rosalyn Partin of the Manchester H&R Block and congratulate our student of the week – Madison Pruitt.
Madison is a sophomore at Coffee County Central High School. She was nominated by her teachers and administrators. Madison is the daughter of Jerry and Kristin Pruitt. She plays for the Lady Raider volleyball and softball teams and spends time with her youth group at First Baptist Church. She is also a member of BETA and HOSA clubs.
She plans to play softball in college and pursue a career in the health field.
All students of the week are selected for their work ethic and excellent attitudes in and out of the classroom.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a commemorative plaque, a special letter of recognition and two tickets to Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park.
Job well done, Madison!