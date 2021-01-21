H&R BLOCK STUDENT OF THE WEEK – Madelyn Schultz

Join us at Thunder Radio and Rosalyn Partin of the Manchester H&R Block and congratulate our student of the week – Madelyn Schultz.
Madelyn is a senior at Coffee County Central High. She is the daughter of Maureen Schultz. She enjoys cheerleading and baking. When she graduates, Madelyn plans to attend UTC to pursue a career in nursing.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a gift card, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition. Job well done, Madelyn!
(Pictured, Rosalyn Partin and Thunder Radio’s Holly Peterson present the award to Madelyn Schultz).