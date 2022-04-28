H&R BLOCK STUDENT OF THE WEEK – Kinsley Rogers

Join us at Thunder Radio and Rosalyn Partin of the Manchester H&R Block and congratulate our student of the week – Kinsley Rogers
Kinsley is a 5th grader at East Coffee Elementary School. She was nominated by her teachers and administrators. Kinsley is the daughter of Gage Rogers and the granddaughter of Elaine Haggard.
Her favorite subject is social studies. In her free time she enjoys writing.
All students of the week are selected for their work ethic and excellent attitudes in and out of the classroom.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a commemorative plaque, a special letter of recognition and two tickets to Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park.
Job well done, Kinsley!