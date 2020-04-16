H&R Block Student of the Week – Kennedy Torres

Join us at Thunder Radio and Rosalyn Partin of the Manchester H&R Block and congratulate our student of the week – Kennedy Torres
Kennedy is a sixth grade student at Coffee County Middle School and Mrs. Cooper is his homeroom teacher. Kennedy’s parents are Martha Hernandez and Erick Beltran. He enjoys playing soccer and hanging out with friends. When he grows up, Kennedy would like to pursue a career in soccer.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a set of Nashville Predators hockey tickets, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition. Job well done, Kennedy.
(Pictured below, from left, CCMS principal Kim Aaron, Kennedy Torres and Rosalyn Partin, Manchester H&R Block)