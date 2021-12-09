H&R BLOCK STUDENT OF THE WEEK – Keira McInturff

Join us at Thunder Radio and Rosalyn Partin of the Manchester H&R Block and congratulate our student of the week – Keira McInturff.
Keira is a 7th grader at Westwood Middle School. She was nominated by her teachers and administrators. Keira is the daughter of Carrie and John McInturff. Her favorite subject is English Language Arts. During her free time she enjoys playing soccer and basketball. She also enjoys playing the piano and singing.
After she graduates high school, Keira plans to be a doctor.
All students of the week are selected for their work ethic and excellent attitudes in and out of the classroom.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a commemorative plaque, a special letter of recognition and two tickets to Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park.
Job well done, Keira!