Join us at Thunder Radio and the Manchester H&R Block and say congratulations to our student of the week – Keena Seivers.
Keena is a seventh grade student at Westwood Middle School. She is the daughter of Stephanie Hershman, Jared Hershman and Cody Seivers. She is in Mr. Gribble’s home room class.
She likes to play basketball and volleyball, and enjoys playing board games with her family. When she grows up she wants to play college volleyball and be a pediatrician.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all through hockey season. What does hockey have to do with our local students? Well, H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a set of Nashville Predators hockey tickets, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition.
(Pictured above, from left, Rosalyn Partin with H&R Block, student of the week Keena Seivers, and Westwood principal Julie Miller.)
