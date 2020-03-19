H&R Block Student of the Week – Kaylex Goines

Join us at Thunder Radio and the Manchester H&R Block and say congratulations to this week’s student of the week – Kaylex Goines.
Kaylex is in Donna Burdine’s homeroom class. His mom is Melissa Goodman and stepdad is Josh Goodman. In his spare time, Kaylex enjoys playing basketball, soccer, board games and video games. When he grows up he would like to be a cook.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all through hockey season. What does hockey have to do with our local students? Well, HR Block gives each Student of the Week a set of Nashville Predators hockey tickets, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition. Job well done, Kaylex.