H&R BLOCK STUDENT OF THE WEEK – Kate Kennedy

Join us at Thunder Radio and Rosalyn Partin of the Manchester H&R Block and congratulate our student of the week – Kate Kennedy
Kate is a 5th grader at Westwood Elementary School. She was nominated by her teachers and administrators. Kate is the daughter of Sean Kennedy and Hayley Cottle. Her favorite subject is social studies. In her spare time she enjoys reading. She plays softball for Westwood Middle.
When she grows up, Kate would like to become a lawyer.
All students of the week are selected for their work ethic and excellent attitudes in and out of the classroom.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a commemorative plaque, a special letter of recognition and two tickets to Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park.
Job well done, Kate!