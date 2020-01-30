H&R Block Student of the Week- Kaitlin Toney

Join us at Thunder Radio and Rosalyn Partin at the H&R Block of Manchester and say congratulations to our student of the week – Kaitlin Toney.
Kaitlin is a fifth-grade student at College Street Elementary School. She is in Mrs. Vanessa Barnard’s homeroom and she is the daughter of Melody Horton.
Kaitlin enjoys playing basketball and when she grows up she plans to become a lawyer.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block has been inspired to recognize kids in our community all through hockey season. What does hockey have to do with our local students? Well, H&R Block gives each student of the week a set of Nashville Predators hockey tickets, in addition to a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition.
Congratulations, Kaitlin. Keep up the great work!
(Pictured are, from left: Josh Peterson, owner of Thunder Radio, teacher Vanessa Barnard, student of the week Kaitlin Toney, Rosalyn Partin, owner of Manchester H&R Block, College Street principal Tom Jacobs.)