H&R Block Student of the Week – Kailee Rossman

Join us at Thunder Radio and Rosalyn Partin of the Manchester H&R Block and congratulate our student of the week – Kailee Rossman.
Kailee is an eighth grade student at Westwood Middle School. Her homeroom teacher is Julie Horton. Kailee is the daughter of Matt and Rebecca Rossman. In her spare time she enjoys running, playing basketball and calligraphy. When she grows up she plans to go to college and become an occupational therapist.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all through hockey season. What does hockey have to do with our local students? Well, HR Block gives each Student of the Week a set of Nashville Predators hockey tickets, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition. Job well done, Kailee.
(Pictured above, from left, Rosalyn Partin, Kailee Rossman, WMS principal Julie Miller.)