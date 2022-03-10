H&R BLOCK STUDENT OF THE WEEK – Kailee Merriman

Join us at Thunder Radio and Rosalyn Partin of the Manchester H&R Block and congratulate our student of the week – Kailee Merriman.
Kailee is a freshman attending Coffee County Raider Academy. She was nominated by her teachers and administrators. Kailee is the daughter of Amy and Michael Merriman.
Her favorite subject is geometry. In her free time, she enjoys listening to music and dancing. She is a member of student government and BETA club.
After school, Kailee would like to pursue a career in psychology.
All students of the week are selected for their work ethic and excellent attitudes in and out of the classroom.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a commemorative plaque, a special letter of recognition and two tickets to Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park.
Job well done, Kailee!