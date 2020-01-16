H&R Block Student of the Week – Jordan Knox

Join us at Thunder Radio and Rosalyn Partin at the H&R Block of Manchester and say congratulations to our student of the week – Jordan Knox.
Jordan is a fifth grade student at North Coffee Elementary School. He is in Mrs. Brandy Vinson’s class. He is the son of Kristie and Justin Knox.
Jordan enjoys playing football and he also likes to read.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize kids in our community all through hockey season. What does hockey have to do with our local students? Well, H&R Block gives each student of the week a set of Nashville Predators hockey tickets, in addition to a commemorative plaque and a special letter of recognition.
Congratulations, Jordan. Keep up the great work!
(Pictured are, from left, North Coffee Principal Adam Clark, Jordan Knox and Rosalyn Partin with Manchester H&R Block)