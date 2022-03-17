H&R BLOCK STUDENT OF THE WEEK – Jonathan Williams

Join us at Thunder Radio and Rosalyn Partin of the Manchester H&R Block and congratulate our student of the week – Jonathan Williams
Jonathan is a freshman student at Coffee County Raider Academy. He was nominated by his teachers and administrators. Jonathan is the son of Stephanie and Chris Williams.
His favorite subject is sociology. In his free time, Jonathan enjoys drawing. He is a member of BETA Club and Student Government.
He plans to pursue a degree in the medical field.
All students of the week are selected for their work ethic and excellent attitudes in and out of the classroom.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a commemorative plaque, a special letter of recognition and two tickets to Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park.
Job well done, Jonathan.