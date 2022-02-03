H&R BLOCK STUDENT OF THE WEEK – John Dobson

Join us at Thunder Radio and Rosalyn Partin of the Manchester H&R Block and congratulate our student of the week – John Dobson
John is a senior at Coffee County Central High School. He was nominated by his teachers and administrators. John is the son of Jim and Erin Dobson. He plays for the Red Raider basketball team and enjoys hanging out with friends. He plans to enlist in the National Guard.
All students of the week are selected for their work ethic and excellent attitudes in and out of the classroom.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a commemorative plaque, a special letter of recognition and two tickets to Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park.
Job well done, John!