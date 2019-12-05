H&R Block Student of the Week – Haley Blackwood

Join us at Thunder Radio and Rosalyn Partin at the H&R Block of Manchester and say congratulations to our student of the week – Haley Blackwood.
Haley is a freshman student at Coffee County Raider Academy. She is the daughter of Jamie Boner and Kevin Boner.
Haley was nominated by her teachers for her excellent attitude, attendance and desire to be a good student.
Haley enjoys taking pictures and hopes to pursue a career in photography.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize kids in our community all through hockey season. What does hockey have to do with our local students? Well, H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a set of Nashville Predators hockey tickets, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition.
Congratulations, Haley!