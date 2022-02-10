H&R BLOCK STUDENT OF THE WEEK -Haley Barnard

Join us at Thunder Radio and Rosalyn Partin of the Manchester H&R Block and congratulate our student of the week – Haley Barnard
Haley is a junior at Coffee County Central High School. She was nominated by her teachers and administrators. Haley is the daughter of Amy and Josh Barnard. She is a member of Student Government, is the HOSA secretary and is part of the Beta club. She enjoys learning and crochet.
Upon graduating, Haley plans to pursue a career in the psychology field.
All students of the week are selected for their work ethic and excellent attitudes in and out of the classroom.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a commemorative plaque, a special letter of recognition and two tickets to Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park.
Job well done, Haley!