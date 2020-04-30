H&R Block Student of the Week – Ethan Sloan

The school year may have ended early, but the H&R Block Student of the Week continues here at Thunder Radio.
Join us at Thunder Radio and Rosalyn Partin at the Manchester H&R Block as we say congratulations to this week’s student of the week – Ethan Sloan.
Ethan is a seventh grade student at Coffee County Middle School in Mrs. Powell’s homeroom. He is the son of Satrina Sloan and Brian Sloan. In his free time he enjoys playing soccer and other sports, as well as video games.
When he grows up, Ethan would like to be a NASA Engineer or a professional soccer player.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a set of Nashville Predators hockey tickets, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition. Job well done, Ethan!
Pictured are, from left, CMS principal Kim Aaron, Ethan Sloan and Rosalyn Partin with Manchester H&R Block.