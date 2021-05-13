H&R Block student of the week-Elyzabeth Zabel

Join us at Thunder Radio and Rosalyn Partin of the Manchester H&R Block and congratulate our student of the week – Elyzabeth Zabel.
Elyzabeth is a 5th grader at Westwood Elementary School. She is the daughter of Bryan and Julie Zabel. Her favorite subject is math. After school, she would like to grow up and be a teacher. During her free time, Elyzabeth enjoys walking her dogs – Cole, Ellie, Tiny and Bella.
All students of the week are selected for their work ethic and excellent attitudes in and out of the classroom.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a gift card, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition. Job well done, Elyzabeth.