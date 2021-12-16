H&R BLOCK STUDENT OF THE WEEK – Elizabeth Montes

Pictured are, from left, Rosalyn Partin with Manchester H&R Block, student of the week Elizabeth Montes and WMS assistant principal Jim Dobson.

Join us at Thunder Radio and Rosalyn Partin of the Manchester H&R Block and congratulate our student of the week – Elizabeth Montes

Elizabeth is a 6th grader at Westwood Middle School. She was nominated by her teachers and administrators.  Elizabeth is the daughter of Amanda and Moy Montes. Her favorite subject is English – Language Arts. During her free time, Elizabeth enjoys art.

After she graduates high school, Elizabeth would like to be a teacher.

All students of the week are selected for their work ethic and excellent attitudes in and out of the classroom. 

Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a commemorative plaque, a special letter of recognition and two tickets to Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park.

Job well done, Elizabeth!