H&R BLOCK STUDENT OF THE WEEK – Elizabeth Montes

Join us at Thunder Radio and Rosalyn Partin of the Manchester H&R Block and congratulate our student of the week – Elizabeth Montes
Elizabeth is a 6th grader at Westwood Middle School. She was nominated by her teachers and administrators. Elizabeth is the daughter of Amanda and Moy Montes. Her favorite subject is English – Language Arts. During her free time, Elizabeth enjoys art.
After she graduates high school, Elizabeth would like to be a teacher.
All students of the week are selected for their work ethic and excellent attitudes in and out of the classroom.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a commemorative plaque, a special letter of recognition and two tickets to Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park.
Job well done, Elizabeth!