H&R Block Student of the Week – Conner Fox

It is time for our first student of the week for the 2019-2020 school year, and we are proud to say congratulations to student of the week – Connor Fox!
Connor is a sophomore at Coffee County Central High School and is in Nicole Carney’s homeroom. His teachers applaud his work ethic, involvement and respectfulness. He is the son of Tim and Linda Fox.
Connor enjoys playing tennis, is a member of student government, he is an officer of the FBLA club and he enjoys to read in his free time. After high school, Connor would like to go into the medical field and pursue a career in oncology. As of now, he hopes to attend the University of Memphis.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all through hockey season. What does hockey season have to do with our local students? Well, H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a set of Nashville Predators Hockey tickets, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition.