H&R Block Student of the Week – Braxton White

Join us at Thunder Radio and Rosalyn Partin at the H&R Block and say congratulations to our student of the week – Braxton White.
Braxton is a junior at Coffee County Central High School in Mrs. Carney’s home room. He is the son of Baxter and Leslie White.
Braxton is a member of student government, Future Business Leaders of America and DECA. In his spare time, he enjoys hanging out with his friends.
He plans to pursue a career in the entertainment field, and would like to attend Lipscomb University.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all through hockey season. What does hockey season have to do with our local students? Well, H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a set of Nashville Predators Hockey tickets, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition. Join H&R block and say congratulations to Braxton White!