H&R BLOCK STUDENT OF THE WEEK – Brady Clem

Join us at Thunder Radio and Rosalyn Partin of the Manchester H&R Block and congratulate our student of the week – Brady Clem.
Brady is a 5th grader at College Street Elementary School. He was nominated by his teachers and administrators. Brady is the son of Andrea Cutshaw and Eric Clem.
His favorite subject is math. In his free time, Brady enjoys fishing and playing baseball.
He is undecided on what he wants to do when he grows up.
All students of the week are selected for their work ethic and excellent attitudes in and out of the classroom.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a commemorative plaque, a special letter of recognition and two tickets to Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park.
Job well done, Brady!