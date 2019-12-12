Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

H&R Block Student of the Week – Bella Van Zanbergen

Student of the Week Bella Van Zanbergen, pictured with her plaque and Predators tickets.

Join us at Thunder Radio and Rosalyn Partin at the H&R Block of Manchester and say congratulations to our student of the week – Bella Van Zanbergen.

Bella is a fifth-grade student at Westwood Elementary School. She is in Mrs. Jamie Morgan’s class, and is the daughter of Nick and Kenya Van Zanbergen. 

Bella enjoys playing basketball and also likes to crochet. When she grows up she would like to be a travel doctor. 

Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize kids in our community all through hockey season. What does hockey have to do with our local students? Well, H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a set of Nashville Predators tickets, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition. 

Congratulations, Bella!