H&R Block Student of the Week – Bella Van Zanbergen

Join us at Thunder Radio and Rosalyn Partin at the H&R Block of Manchester and say congratulations to our student of the week – Bella Van Zanbergen.
Bella is a fifth-grade student at Westwood Elementary School. She is in Mrs. Jamie Morgan’s class, and is the daughter of Nick and Kenya Van Zanbergen.
Bella enjoys playing basketball and also likes to crochet. When she grows up she would like to be a travel doctor.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize kids in our community all through hockey season. What does hockey have to do with our local students? Well, H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a set of Nashville Predators tickets, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition.
Congratulations, Bella!