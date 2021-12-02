H&R BLOCK STUDENT OF THE WEEK – Audri Patton

Join us at Thunder Radio and Rosalyn Partin of the Manchester H&R Block and congratulate our student of the week – Audri Patton.
Audri is an 8th grader at Westwood Middle School. She was nominated by her teachers and administrators. Audri is the daughter of Wendi and Jason Patton. Her favorite subject is science. During her free time, Audri enjoys playing basketball, shopping and this spring she will play softball. She is a member of the FCA.
After she graduates high school, Audri has plans to be an architect.
All students of the week are selected for their work ethic and excellent attitudes in and out of the classroom.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a commemorative plaque, a special letter of recognition and two tickets to Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park.
Job well done, Audri!