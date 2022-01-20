H&R BLOCK STUDENT OF THE WEEK – Alivia Boyd

Join us at Thunder Radio and Rosalyn Partin of the Manchester H&R Block and congratulate our student of the week – Alivia Boyd.
Alivia is an 8th grader at Coffee Middle School. She was nominated by her teachers and administrators. Alivia is the daughter of Kellie Lemmons. Her favorite subject is math. During her free time, Alivia enjoys hunting.
After school, Alivia would like to become a physical therapist.
All students of the week are selected for their work ethic and excellent attitudes in and out of the classroom.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a commemorative plaque, a special letter of recognition and two tickets to Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park.
Job well done, Alivia!