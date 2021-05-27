H&R Block student of the week

Join us at Thunder Radio and Rosalyn Partin of the Manchester H&R Block and congratulate our student of the week – Avery Payne.
Avery is a 5th grader at East Coffee Elementary School. She is the daughter of Tara Wooten and Shawn Payne. Her favorite subject is math. During her free time, Avery enjoys playing basketball.
All students of the week are selected for their work ethic and excellent attitudes in and out of the classroom.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a gift card, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition. Job well done, Avery!