H&R BLOCK STUDENT OF THE WEEK

Join us at Thunder Radio and Rosalyn Partin of the Manchester H&R Block and congratulate our student of the week – Jacob Barlow.
Jacob is a freshman at Coffee County Raider Academy. He is the son of MaryBeth Barlow and Roger Barlow. His favorite subject is social studies. After school, he would like to join the military. During his free time Jacob enjoys fishing and wrestling.
All students of the week are selected for their work ethic and excellent attitudes in and out of the classroom. Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a gift card, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition. Job well done, Jacob