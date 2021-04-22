H&R BLOCK STUDENT OF THE WEEK

Join us at Thunder Radio and Rosalyn Partin of the Manchester H&R Block and congratulate our student of the week – Peyton Hensley.
Peyton is in 5th grade at College Street Elementary School in Karen Allen’s homeroom. She is the daughter of Britany White and Royce Hensley. Her favorite subject is math. When she grows up, Peyton would like to pursue a career in business. In her free time, Peyton enjoys playing volleyball and spending time with friends.
All students of the week are selected for their work ethic and excellent attitudes in and out of the classroom.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a gift card, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition. Job well done, Peyton!