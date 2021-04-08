H&R Block Student of the Week

Join us at Thunder Radio and Rosalyn Partin of the Manchester H&R Block and congratulate our student of the week – Aaden Mancino.
Aaden is in 6th grade at Westwood Middle School. He is the son of Frank and Christie Mancino. His favorite subject is math. When he grows up, Aaden would like to be a video game designer. In his free time, he enjoys playing video games, on the trampoline, and “Melow” – his fat orange cat.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a gift card, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition. Job well done, Aaden!
(Pictured: Rosalyn Partin, left, with H&R Block presents Aaden Mancion with his Student of the Week plaque. Also pictured is WMS principal Julie Miller.)