H&R BLOCK STUDENT OF THE WEEK

Join us at Thunder Radio and Rosalyn Partin of the Manchester H&R Block and congratulate our student of the week – Allie Raines
Allie is in 5th grade at Hickerson Elementary School. She is the daughter of Dustin Johnson and Jennifer Johnson. Her favorite subject is social studies. When she grows up, Allie would like to be a veterinarian. In her free time, Allie enjoys practicing softball and any other sports, taking care of her two dogs and a cat.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a gift card, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition. Job well done, Allie!
(Pictured from left: Allie Raines, Hickerson principal Jimmy Anderson and Rosalyn Partin with H&R Block).