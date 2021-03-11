H&R BLOCK STUDENT OF THE WEEK

Join us at Thunder Radio and Rosalyn Partin of the Manchester H&R Block and congratulate our student of the week – Will Rogers
Will is 7th grader at Westwood Middle School. He is the son of Stan and Lee Rogers. His favorite subject is Math. Will has not yet decided on his career plans after school. In his free time, Will enjoys soccer, basketball, dirt bikes and his dog Shadow.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a gift card, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition. Job well done, Will.
(Pictured above, from left, Rosalyn Partin with H&R Block, WMS principal Julie Miller and Will Rogers)