H&R BLOCK STUDENT OF THE WEEK

Join us at Thunder Radio and Rosalyn Partin of the Manchester H&R Block and congratulate our student of the week – Ashton Ferrell.
Ashton is a sophomore at Coffee County Central High School in Mrs. Carney’s homeroom. He is the son of Bobby and Alexis Ferrell. His favorite subject is Math. He plans to attend the University of Tennessee and pursue a career in engineering. In his free time, Ashton enjoys fishing and spending time outdoors.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a gift card, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition. Job well done, Ashton.
(Pictured above, Ashton Ferrell receives his student of the week award from Rosalyn Partin and Thunder Radio’s Holly Peterson (far right)).