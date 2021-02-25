H&R BLOCK STUDENT OF THE WEEK

Join us at Thunder Radio and Rosalyn Partin of the Manchester H&R Block and congratulate our student of the week – Jaxen Waggoner
Jaxen is in 11th grade at Coffee County Central High School. She is the daughter of Anne Hosea and Justin Waggoner. Her favorite subject is English. She plans to be an English teacher. Her favorite hobbies are dancing and photography.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a gift card, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition. Job well done, Jaxen
(Pictured, from left, Jaxen Waggoner, Rosalyn Partin, and Thunder Radio co-owner Holly Peterson).