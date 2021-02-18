H&R BLOCK STUDENT OF THE WEEK

Join us at Thunder Radio and Rosalyn Partin of the Manchester H&R Block and congratulate our student of the week – LaiLenna Garner.
LaiLenna is in sixth grade at Coffee County Middle School. Her favorite subjects are math and science. When she grows up, LaiLenna would like to work with kids. Her favorite hobbies are video games and running.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a gift card, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition. Job well done, LaiLenna