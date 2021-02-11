H&R BLOCK STUDENT OF THE WEEK

Join us at Thunder Radio and Rosalyn Partin of the Manchester H&R Block and congratulate our student of the week – Peyton Graham.
Peyton is in eighth grade at Coffee County Middle School. She is the daughter of Josh and Alisha Graham. Her favorite subject is social studies. When she grows up, Peyton would like to be a lawyer. Peyton’s favorite hobbies are basketball and reading.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a gift card, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition. Job well done, Peyton!
(Pictured, Rosalyn Partin presents Peyton Graham with her student of the week award)