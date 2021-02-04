H&R BLOCK STUDENT OF THE WEEK

Join us at Thunder Radio and Rosalyn Partin of the Manchester H&R Block and congratulate our student of the week – Jonathan Whitten!
Jonathan is in seventh grade at Coffee County Middle School. He is the son of Clayton and Crystal Whitten. His favorite subject is Math. When he grows up, he would like to be an accountant. Jonathan’s favorite hobbies are basketball and being a Cleveland Browns fan.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a gift card, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition. Job well done, Jonathan!
(Pictured, Rosalyn Partin presents Jonathan Whitten with his student of the week award)