H&R BLOCK STUDENT OF THE WEEK

Join us at Thunder Radio and Rosalyn Partin of the Manchester H&R Block and congratulate our student of the week – Riley Keele!
Riley is in fifth grade at New Union Elementary School. He is the son of Jeff and Beverly Keele. His favorite subject is science. When he grows up, he would like to be a veterinarian. Riley’s favorite hobbies are snow skiing, fishing and riding horses.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a gift card, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition. Job well done, Riley!
(Pictured, Rosalyn Partin presents Riley Keele with his student of the week award)