H&R BLOCK STUDENT OF THE WEEK

Join us at Thunder Radio and Rosalyn Partin of the Manchester H&R Block and congratulate our student of the week – Sabrina Watson
Sabrina is a fifth-grade student at Deerfield Elementary School and Mrs. Jamie Daugherty is her homeroom teacher. Sabrina’s parents are Stephanie Watson and Chris Watson. She enjoys drawing, reading and coloring. When she grows up, Sabrina would like to be a veterinarian. Her favorite subject is ELA.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a gift card, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition. Job well done, Sabrina!
(Pictured, Rosalyn Partin presents the award to Sabrina Watson).