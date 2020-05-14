The school year may have ended early, but the H&R Block Student of the Week continues here at Thunder Radio.
Join us at Thunder Radio and Rosalyn Partin at the Manchester H&R Block as we say congratulations to this week’s student of the week – Neveah Schott
Neveah is a fifth grade student at Deerfield Elementary School in Mrs. Greer’s class. She is the daughter of Lisa Schott. In her free time, she enjoys painting and would like to pursue a career as a teacher.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a set of Nashville Predators hockey tickets, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition.
