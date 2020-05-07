The school year may have ended early, but the H&R Block Student of the Week continues here at Thunder Radio.
Join us at Thunder Radio and Rosalyn Partin at the Manchester H&R Block as we say congratulations to this week’s student of the week – Kayleigh Greer.
Kayleigh is an eighth grade student at Coffee County Middle School in Mr. O’Kelley’s homeroom. She is the daughter of Kenny Greer and Johnnie Kelly. In her free time, Kayleigh enjoys singing in the choir.
When she grows up, she would like to pursue a career in music and singing.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a set of Nashville Predators hockey tickets, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition. Job well done, Kayleigh.
Pictured are, from left, CMS principal Kim Aaron, Kayleigh Greer and Rosalyn Partin with Manchester H&R Block.