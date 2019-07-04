Howes resigns from Coffee County Commission

The Coffee County Commission is short one commissioner after the recent resignation of Emily Howes on July 1st.
Howes, who was the District 8 Commissioner, recently moved out of her district and submitted her resignation to the county, effective July 1.
In addition to the full commission, Howes served on the Budget and Finance Committee, as well as the water and wastewater treatment committee.
She was elected in August of 2018.
The full commission will need to appoint her replacement. Anyone interested in filling the position must live in district 8, and should contact Roxanne Patton with the county office at 931-723-5100.