Howard only candidate to file for Manchester Mayor; 8 candidates running for alderman

It appears that Manchester Mayor Marilyn Howard will serve a full term as Mayor.
Howard, who was appointed Manchester Mayor in October of 2020 after elected Mayor Lonnie Norman passed away, is up for re-election this August. She is the only candidate who filed paperwork with the election commission to seek the office of Manchester Mayor. The deadline to file was Thursday, April 7th, 2022.
Meanwhile, three Manchester alderman seats will expire in August. Aldermen Bill Nickels, Mark Messick and Roxanne Patton will all see their terms expire in August. Only Messick is seeking re-election.
Eight candidates have filed petitions to run for Manchester alderman – they include Messick, Julie Anderson, David Bradley, Helen Debellis, Joey Hobbs, Claude Morse, Donny Parsley and James Threet. The three candidates receiving the most votes will win seats. Election day is Thursday, August 4, with early voting July 15-30th.
There will be several other races on the ballot for the August general election – including the winners of the upcoming May 3 primary, some who will have opponents waiting. For instance, the winner of Coffee County Sheriff Republican primary (Alethia Smartt Rawn or Chad Partin) will face two Independent challengers in Brandon Tomberlin and Danny Ferrell.
Rush Bricken, incumbent for House of Representatives 47th District, will face challenger Ronnie Holden in a state Republican primary in August.
There will also be a County Mayor race this summer – with Independent candidate Margaret Cunningham waiting on Judd Matheny (republican) to get through the primary, where he is running unopposed. Longtime Coffee County Clerk Teresa McFadden (Independent) will also be facing a challenger this August in republican candidate Melissa Northcott Anderson.
There are other races this summer for Coffee County School Board, road commissioners, Tullahoma aldermen and school board seats – we will list those in a later story.