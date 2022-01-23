House bill would add regulation to cannabinoid products such as Delta 8

A bill was introduced in the Tennessee General Assembly last week that would regulate federally legal hemp-derived THC products such as Delta 8 in Tennessee
House Bill 1690 would restrict the sale, purchase or possession of products containing intoxicating cannabinoids derived from hemp to anyone who is 21 years of age or older. It would also add a 6.6 percent tax to products containing hemp-derived cannabinoids. Additionally, retailers and wholesalers would also be required to obtain a $200 license annually. Revenue collected would be used by the Department of Agriculture to support product safety regulations and industry development.
The Tennessee Growers Coalition estimates that there are approximately 8,000 retail stores that sell Delta 8 and other hemp-derived THC in Tennessee.
The bill passed the senate on first consideration and is currently assigned to Agriculture & Natural Resources Subcommittee in the house.